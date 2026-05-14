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HC questions ‘unofficial’ deployment of 15 cops for Harbhajan’s security

The court reiterated its April 30 order and directed the Punjab government to ensure the safety of the former cricketer and his family members residing in Jalandhar.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The high court on Tuesday wondered whether Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, was given 15 cops by the Punjab Police as security men “unofficially.”

In the plea, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh had alleged that on April 25, his security cover was withdrawn in Delhi and Punjab by the state government in “a very arbitrary and vindictive manner” without any fresh threat assessment and issuing any notice or opportunity of hearing to him.

Singh joined the BJP along with six other AAP RS members on April 24, and the next day, his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police, an action he challenged in the high court on April 30.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal noted that in the plea, Singh had claimed that he had 23 security personnel. All police officials belong to the Punjab Police; however, the government record had shown that he has been given eight cops for his security.

“From the perusal of the paperbook, it appears that there are two orders whereby eight police personnel were deputed for the security of the petitioner. It prima facie shows that respondents have unofficially attached 15 police personnel at the cost of the public exchequer,” the bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal observed.

Meanwhile, the court reiterated its April 30 order and directed the Punjab government to ensure the safety of the former cricketer and his family members residing in Jalandhar.

In the plea, the former cricketer had alleged that on April 25, his security cover was withdrawn in Delhi and Punjab by the state government in “a very arbitrary and vindictive manner” without any fresh threat assessment and issuing any notice or opportunity of hearing to him. The plea had further alleged that a day after he left AAP, all police personnel deployed left his residence, and the Jalandhar deputy commissioner gave permission to AAP workers to hold a protest at the residence, which resulted in a mob painting the outer walls of his house by writing “traitor”, he had alleged further, adding that the mob also tried to break the front gate.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC questions ‘unofficial’ deployment of 15 cops for Harbhajan’s security
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC questions ‘unofficial’ deployment of 15 cops for Harbhajan’s security
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