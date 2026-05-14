The high court on Tuesday wondered whether Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, was given 15 cops by the Punjab Police as security men “unofficially.”

In the plea, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh had alleged that on April 25, his security cover was withdrawn in Delhi and Punjab by the state government in “a very arbitrary and vindictive manner” without any fresh threat assessment and issuing any notice or opportunity of hearing to him.

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Singh joined the BJP along with six other AAP RS members on April 24, and the next day, his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police, an action he challenged in the high court on April 30.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal noted that in the plea, Singh had claimed that he had 23 security personnel. All police officials belong to the Punjab Police; however, the government record had shown that he has been given eight cops for his security.

“From the perusal of the paperbook, it appears that there are two orders whereby eight police personnel were deputed for the security of the petitioner. It prima facie shows that respondents have unofficially attached 15 police personnel at the cost of the public exchequer,” the bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal observed.

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{{^usCountry}} While taking serious note of the findings, the court passed an order asking the police to provide details of those who have been provided security cover in Moga district and how many police officials are officially and unofficially attached to those persons. Justice Bansal sought details regarding cops deployed for security cover in Moga since he is the administrative judge of the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While taking serious note of the findings, the court passed an order asking the police to provide details of those who have been provided security cover in Moga district and how many police officials are officially and unofficially attached to those persons. Justice Bansal sought details regarding cops deployed for security cover in Moga since he is the administrative judge of the district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The details about cops’ deployment were sought by the court, while clubbing Harbhajan’s petition with other pleas from Punjab seeking police protection. These petitions had claimed that those with threat perception are not being given security, whereas some have been given security cover on political consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The details about cops’ deployment were sought by the court, while clubbing Harbhajan’s petition with other pleas from Punjab seeking police protection. These petitions had claimed that those with threat perception are not being given security, whereas some have been given security cover on political consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In these proceedings, the court on April 22 had said, “This court has noticed that multiple petitions are filed before this court seeking round-the-clock security. There is a need to look into the policy of the state qua security. Accordingly, ADGP (Security) is hereby directed to file an affidavit disclosing the criteria for providing security, the number of persons within the state or outside the state who are extended security and the number of police personnel currently deployed with the aforesaid persons.” This affidavit is yet to be provided by the ADGP (Security). As in respect of the Moga district, Tuesday’s order, SSP Moga has been directed to file an affidavit by May 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In these proceedings, the court on April 22 had said, “This court has noticed that multiple petitions are filed before this court seeking round-the-clock security. There is a need to look into the policy of the state qua security. Accordingly, ADGP (Security) is hereby directed to file an affidavit disclosing the criteria for providing security, the number of persons within the state or outside the state who are extended security and the number of police personnel currently deployed with the aforesaid persons.” This affidavit is yet to be provided by the ADGP (Security). As in respect of the Moga district, Tuesday’s order, SSP Moga has been directed to file an affidavit by May 20. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the court reiterated its April 30 order and directed the Punjab government to ensure the safety of the former cricketer and his family members residing in Jalandhar.

In the plea, the former cricketer had alleged that on April 25, his security cover was withdrawn in Delhi and Punjab by the state government in “a very arbitrary and vindictive manner” without any fresh threat assessment and issuing any notice or opportunity of hearing to him. The plea had further alleged that a day after he left AAP, all police personnel deployed left his residence, and the Jalandhar deputy commissioner gave permission to AAP workers to hold a protest at the residence, which resulted in a mob painting the outer walls of his house by writing “traitor”, he had alleged further, adding that the mob also tried to break the front gate.

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