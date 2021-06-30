HC rejects bail plea of man held with 2,300 intoxicating tablets in Tarn Taran

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday rejected the bail application of an accused in an intoxicating tablets seizure case, observing that drug trafficking is rising at an alarming rate in the region.

The petitioner, Jasbir Singh, alias Mota was arrested with 2,300 intoxicating tablets in September 10 last year and a case under sections 22 (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Patti police station.

Jasbir had approached the HC after his regular bail plea was rejected by a Tarn Taran court in January this year. He was accused of possessing intoxicated tablets of commercial quantity without permit or licence.

“Drug trafficking has ruined the lives of young men and women. Suppliers make the youth use drugs for small monetary considerations. They have destroyed the fabric of our society and led youth to the wrong path,” said Justice HS Madaan.

“I have heard counsel for the parties besides going through the record. The contraband recovered from the possession of petitioner/accused amounts to commercial quantity, attracting Section 37 of the NDPS Act. In the present case, I do not see any reason for believing that the petitioner is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail,” the judge added.

He also pointed out that “such people need to be dealt with firmly and no sympathy should be shown to them”.

The state counsel had earlier said if the accused was granted bail, he was likely to go absconding and even temper with the prosecution evidence.