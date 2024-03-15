HC seeks details of Pakistan nationals languishing in Punjab jails

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought a list of Pakistan nationals who have completed their sentences and are still languishing in Punjab jails. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought a list of Pakistan nationals who have completed their sentences and are still languishing in Punjab jails. (Shutterstock)

The order was passed by the HC bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji while hearing a suo motu plea initiated last month after a HC judge, during his visit to Faridkot, had come across a case of two juveniles from Pakistan, detained in juvenile homes of the state.

The HC sought details by March 18 so that they can be repatriated. As of the juveniles, the Punjab government has told the court that three children of Pakistan origin are residing in observation homes here, and the addresses of two of them have been verified and their extradition process is underway. In the third case, the address is yet to be verified, it was stated. The government further added that in the other two cases, the Government of India has been apprised that there is no-objection, if they are to be repatriated.