HC seeks Haryana government reply on Dushyant’s plea seeking CBI probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought a response from the Haryana government on a plea by former Haryana deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the April 17 incident in which his convoy was allegedly blocked and he was threatened by a policeman in Hisar.

Dushyant Chautala

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According to the plea, Chautala was on his way to meet Hisar superintendent of police (SP) regarding the “wrongful arrest” of six people connected with the Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) protest at Guru Jambeshwar University when a police team intercepted his convoy.

Two men stepped out of the vehicle, and one of them, wearing a red shirt, was holding an object that appeared to be a weapon and issued a threat, Chautala claimed in his plea, adding that when he came out of his car, the two men ran away.

The JJP vice-president further claimed that a criminal case was registered on April 17 for an incident reported on April 7 in Kurukshetra against his brother, Digvijay Chautala, and the family is being pressured for a compromise.

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{{^usCountry}} The plea also seeks preservation of CCTV footage from different locations connected to the incident in Hisar. Notice has been issued for May 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plea also seeks preservation of CCTV footage from different locations connected to the incident in Hisar. Notice has been issued for May 22. {{/usCountry}}

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