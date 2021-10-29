HC seeks Punjab’s response over ‘illegal’ takeover of Patti gurdwara

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Punjab government on a plea seeking direction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged illegal takeover of a Patti gurdwara in Tarn Taran by armed men on October 16 night.

The plea also demands deployment of paramilitary forces to flush out the armed men who have allegedly taken over the possession of Gurdwara Bhath Sahib in Patti. These men are not even allowing the petitioner to meet his wife, minor children and other sewadars of the gurdwara, who have been detained on the premises in connivance with the police, according to a plea by Narbir Singh, who said he was the chief sewadar at the Gurdwara since 2019.

The plea says the gurdwara is of immense historic significance as during the lifetime of 6th Guru Hargobind Singh, his lieutenant took refuge at this place.

On the night of October 16, 15-20 armed men entered the gurdwara. They are with dubious and criminal antecedents. Since then his family and some sewadars are captive, the plea alleges, adding that the illegal act was aided by the local police. The petitioner had also submitted CCTV footage of the night when incident took place.

“The case reflects the state of complete anarchy in Punjab, wherein the unholy nexus between dreaded criminals and law enforcement agencies is writ large,” the plea claims, adding that the Patti assembly segment shares International Border with Pakistan. It is not only a matter of clandestine taking over of the gurdwara with the aid of the police, but could also be of great national security implications, the plea further claims.

The high court has sought response by November 10 and asked the authorities that it be ensured that basic amenities be provided to the family members of the petitioner.