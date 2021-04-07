Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC seeks vigilance response on plea alleging scam in medicine purchase
chandigarh news

HC seeks vigilance response on plea alleging scam in medicine purchase

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Haryana vigilance bureau and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a plea alleging scam in the purchase of medicine in Haryana
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:41 AM IST
On Tuesday, the HC bench of chief justice RS Jha issued notice of motion in the matter in which the vigilance department and ED have been arrayed as parties. (Getty Images)

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Haryana vigilance bureau and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a plea alleging scam in the purchase of medicine in Haryana.

The plea by Hisar resident Jagwinder Singh Kulharia alleges instances of serious offences of the institutionalised form of corruption in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment in at least nine districts in Haryana.

It estimates the scam at 300 crore and further alleges that the purchases were made from the firms, which were running out of fake addresses. The petition was listed before a single judge bench in February, which forwarded the matter to the chief justice in view of larger public interest involved.

On Tuesday, the HC bench of chief justice RS Jha issued notice of motion in the matter in which the vigilance department and ED have been arrayed as parties.

The petitioner is a retired deputy superintendent from the health department and claims that he had a “deep knowledge of corruption and money laundering happening in the sale-purchase of medicines and equipment.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 62 deaths, 2,924 Covid new cases

Private schools tracking our social media accounts, allege parents

Pandemic effect: Hola Mohalla donations at Anandpur Sahib gurdwaras dip this year again

Punjab sets up 3,700 mandis for procuring wheat amid Covid surge

The petitioner, through the RTIs, obtained documents on the basis of which he requested the vigilance bureau to register FIRs.

However, the department, rather than registering the FIR, disclosed his name and contents of information to the officers who are potential accused in the scam, culminating into the victimisation and threats to the petitioner, the plea alleges before HC seeking probe by the ED.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP