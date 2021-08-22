Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC upholds PSPCL’s decision to close down school in Ropar
chandigarh news

HC upholds PSPCL’s decision to close down school in Ropar

The PSPCL had stated that it is not a “local authority” as defined in RTE Act and has no duty to establish a neighbourhood school
By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The bench of justice Sudhir Mittal said that only municipal corporations and such other bodies are covered by the definition of “local authority”. (Representative image)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) decision to close down a school which it was running at the Power Colony area of Roopnagar.

Students from the colony had challenged the PSPCL’s decision taken in July 2020, arguing that it was in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. As per the Act, all children in the age group of 6 to 14 years are entitled to free and compulsory primary education in neighbourhood schools.

Rules entitled the Punjab Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, have been framed by Punjab under the central law. According to this, students from Classes 1 to 5 must have access to a school within a distance of 1 kilometre from their house, and those from Classes 6 to 8 within three kilometres, the court was told.

It was also informed that Nuhon Colony is at a distance of 15 kilometres from Power Colony. Thus, the decision is in violation of central law and rules framed under it. It was also argued that PSPCL is a “local authority” mentioned under RTE Act and is duty bound to establish schools.

RELATED STORIES

As per PSPCL, all employees will be allotted houses in Nuhon Colony, where a school is already established. Further, the step was taken to reduce costs at Roopnagar, as power generation is reducing. The PSPCL is not a “local authority” as defined in RTE Act, and it has no duty to establish a neighbourhood school and some government schools are already functioning in the area, it had submitted.

The bench of justice Sudhir Mittal took note of submissions that only bodies like municipal corporation, municipal council, zila parishad, nagar panchayat and panchayat come under the definition of “local authority’. “Thus, only municipal corporations etc. and such other bodies are covered by the definition of “local authority”. PSPCL does not exercise any kind of control, nor does it have any function in relation to the administration of a city, town or village and thus, it is not covered under the definition,” the bench said, while holding that no fundamental or statutory right of the children is violated by closing down the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chitkara University collaborates with Adobe Creative Technology Academy

For 4th day in row, tricity’s daily Covid count remains in double-digits

Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi

Engineering graduate held with 50 stolen phones in Patiala
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP