Head teacher arrested for sexually assaulting girl students

: The head teacher of a government middle school in Fatehabad was on Monday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting girl students.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said they have registered a case against the accused under sections 354-A ,506 and other relevant sections of the IPC, section 18 of POCSO Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The parents of four girl students alleged that the teacher tried to touch their wards inappropriately and tried to sexually assault them.

A group of people had gathered outside the school in the morning and allegedly beat up the head master in front of police.