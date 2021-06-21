Headless body of man found in Mohali, two arrested

Two men have been arrested for beheading a 40-year-old goatherd with a sword during a drunken brawl in Siswan on June 12, police said on Sunday.

After the murder, the accused, Satnam Singh of Parol village, Desh Raj of Nagal village and their absconding accomplice, Jagir Singh, buried the victim’s body near the farmhouse of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Siswan.

The murder came to fore after the buried body’s feet were noticed by a passer-by on Sunday and the police were informed.

The victim, Sucha Singh, a resident of Chotti-Baddi Nangal, was identified with the help of his clothes and physique. Police are working to trace the head.

“The arrests came after the victim’s wife suspected the accused’s involvement as Sucha and the trio had met for a drinking session on June 12, following which he never returned home. Sucha owed Jagir some money which led to the brawl. Efforts are on to arrest the third accused,” said senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh.

All accused, who are farmers and also work on daily wages, have been booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

The deceased is survived by his wife, an 18-year-old son and two minor daughters.