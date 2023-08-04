Dengue season: Ludhiana health department asks locals to expedite measures

The health department is conducting inspections and raising awareness about dengue larvae, and malaria in government offices and among the public. The department officials conducted dengue and malaria awareness campaigns at different police stations and police lines in Ludhiana on Friday.

The health department officials conducting an inspection check in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Under the direction of civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur-led awareness campaign, district epidemiologist Ramesh Kumar addressed the police officers at Ludhiana Police Line, highlighting the importance of taking preventive measures against dengue.

He emphasised the need to avoid water accumulation in old vehicles, rooftops of buildings and other places where mosquitoes can breed. Cleaning and emptying coolers regularly were also stressed as essential steps in curbing the spread of dengue.

Furthermore, Kumar shared information on dengue symptoms, including high fever, muscle pain, joint pain, red rashes on the body and bleeding from the nose or gums among others. He urged everyone to seek immediate medical attention if any of these symptoms are experienced, as timely medical intervention is crucial in managing the disease.

Additionally, Kumar informed the officers that the health department provides free dengue tests and treatment at all government hospitals in the district. He underscored the significance of early diagnosis and prompt medical care, as delaying treatment can pose serious risks.

In response to the ongoing dengue and malaria awareness drive, all government hospitals have been directed to carry out tests and provide treatment for dengue free of cost.

