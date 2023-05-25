Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Birth anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha: Health minister bats for drug-free state as tribute to martyrs

Birth anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha: Health minister bats for drug-free state as tribute to martyrs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 25, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The health minister appealed to the masses to eradicate the drug menace as a tribute to the martyr. Singh highlighted the need of a mass movement in this fight against drugs

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha’s on Wednesday, health minister Balbir Singh visited Sarabha village and appealed to the masses to eradicate the drug menace as a tribute to the martyr. Singh highlighted the need of a mass movement in this fight against drugs.

Kartar Singh Sarabha sacrificed his life at the age of 19 in the freedom struggle.

The minister said that the menace is an obstacle to the dreams of our freedom fighters. Urging people to join hands in making Punjab drug-free, he said, “Time has come for the war against drugs to become a mass movement and free Punjab from this menace.”

“Parivartan kendras” will be set up across the state to provide treatment, counselling and rehabilitation to victims of drug abuse. These centres will offer training in various trades to help these individuals in becoming self-reliant. Additionally, “Sehat committees” will be formed for area-wise monitoring of drug abuse and to combat the issue.

Balbir Singh emphasised that Sarabha’s sacrifice serves as an inspiration for the youth to serve the nation and urged the people to uphold the aspirations of the freedom fighters.

The birth anniversary celebrations included the inauguration of a blood camp and a walkathon and cycle rally organised by the district administration.

Students from Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha group of medical institutes participated in the event to pay tribute to the martyr.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included district planning board president Sharanpal Singh Makkar, Aam Aadmi Party leaders KNS Kang, Ahbaab Singh Grewal, AAP district president Harbhupinder Singh Dharaur, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner major (retd) Amit Sareen, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur and col (retd) Mandip Singh Grewal.

