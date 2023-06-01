Health dept in Ludhiana marks ‘World no-tobacco day’ with awareness, enforcement

Officials of the health department observed “World no-tobacco day” at various health centres and public places with an aim to raise awareness about health hazards caused by tobacco. The drive was held under the instructions of civil surgeon Dr Harkirat Kaur here on Wednesday.

The drive was held under the instructions of civil surgeon Dr Harkirat Kaur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Dr Kaur emphasised that tobacco-related diseases, such as oral and digestive disorders, pose a significant threat to individuals’ well-being and should be taken seriously. Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Dr Harkirat Kaur stated that every year, from May 16 to May 31, general public including students, were informed about ill-effects of tobacco consumption through different health centres and educational institutions. Persons who violated the Tobacco Control Act were penalised.

Dr Kaur highlighted risks associated with tobacco use, explaining that it not only affects oral health but also contributes to various diseases such as mouth cancer, throat cancer, esophageal cancer, digestive disorders, and respiratory illnesses. She urged people to prioritise their meals over tobacco consumption.

Referring to Section 4 of the Tobacco Control Act 2003, Dr Kaur highlighted that the use of tobacco in public places, including bus stands, railway stations, airports, schools, colleges, government and private offices, hotels, and religious establishments, is strictly prohibited. Section 6 of the Act prohibits sale and use of tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of schools, colleges, and religious places while selling tobacco to individuals below 18-years of age is considered a crime.

