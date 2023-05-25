Amarnath Yatra: Leaves of doctors, para-medics cancelled from June 19

The director of health services Dr Rajeev K Sharma has cancelled leave applications of doctors and paramedics except maternity and commuted leave on medical grounds from June 19 in view of ensuring Amarnath pilgrimage. All types of leaves of doctors and para-medical staff, except maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds, stands cancelled (Representational Photo)

In an order issued here Dr Sharma said, “ In view of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, all types of leaves of doctors and para-medical staff, except maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds, stands cancelled with immediate effect from June 19. Further, it is impressed upon all the CMOs/BMOs/medical superintendents not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and paramedics to this office.” The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 11 and will culminate on August 31.

The Yatra will commence simultaneously from both routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district. Registration through both modes – online and offline – will start on April 17. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has already assured that the pilgrims and service providers will be given best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities during the Yatra. He also said that the telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage.

