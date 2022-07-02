Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Healthy campus initiative: Ludhiana DC, police chief meet college principals
Healthy campus initiative: Ludhiana DC, police chief meet college principals

Further bolstering its efforts against the drug menace, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Dr Kaustubh Sharma on Friday jointly launched the ‘healthy campus’ initiative to wean away youths from drugs
DC Surabhi Malik (centre) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma during a meeting with college principals in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
DC Surabhi Malik (centre) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma during a meeting with college principals in Ludhiana on Friday.
Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Further bolstering its efforts against the drug menace, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Dr Kaustubh Sharma on Friday jointly launched the 'healthy campus' initiative to wean away youths from drugs.

Chairing a meeting with the principals of city-based colleges, the DC and CP said that this campaign is aimed at creating maximum awareness against the ill-effects of drugs among college-going youngsters so that they can inculcate a behaviour against this abuse at a primitive age.

They said a district-level common platform would be provided to all the educational institutions under the healthy campus initiative wherein a website would be created in collaboration with colleges where students would get all the necessary materials to understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

They also added that anti-drug clubs would also be formed under this drive in which a core group of students would ensure slew of activities at the college level to keep the campaign in momentum.

The DC and CP appealed to the educational institutions to invite motivational speakers into their respective campuses on a regular basis besides induction of psychologists to assist students in handling day-to-day stress so that they do not fall prey to drugs.

Likewise, weekly group discussions are also started at colleges where drug survivors share their stories of how they got rid of this abuse which would further motivate drug-dependent students to get away from the menace.

Both the officers assured educational institutions of support from the civil and police administration adding that a district-level WhatsApp group would also be formed with the principals of all educational institutions so as to share planning and execution modalities with respect to this campaign.

They said that regular pledges taken events should be held at college where repetitive pledges against this menace to be taken by the students to ensure in-depth penetration of anti-drug messages into their mind-sets.

Meanwhile, welcoming this initiative, the heads of educational institutions extended their full support and cooperation with the administration and ensured the ongoing efforts against this menace would be strengthened at a higher magnitude. The principals further mentioned that the students would be made part of this campaign where they will be creating awareness in the society through regular events.

Saturday, July 02, 2022
