Heatwave alert for two days in Ludhiana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heat wave alert for Ludhiana for the next two days, followed by a warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds later in the week.

The city on Monday recorded at 42°C. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The department has issued a yellow alert for heat wave conditions on Monday and Tuesday, and an orange alert for severe heatwave on Wednesday. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 42°C, which is 3.2°C above normal.

IMD defines a heat wave when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and is higher than normal by more than 4.5°C. A severe heat wave is declared when the departure from normal exceeds 6.4°C.

Ludhiana has already recorded higher temperatures this May compared to last year. On May 19, the city touched 44.2°C, while last year’s highest temperature was 43°C.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorm activity, lightning and gusty winds on Thursday, followed by a possibility of hailstorm along with similar weather conditions on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Health authorities have advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, stay hydrated and consume fluids such as water, ORS and lemon water. People have also been advised to wear light cotton clothing, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and seek medical help in case of symptoms of heat-related illness such as dizziness, nausea, weakness or headache. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health authorities have advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, stay hydrated and consume fluids such as water, ORS and lemon water. People have also been advised to wear light cotton clothing, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and seek medical help in case of symptoms of heat-related illness such as dizziness, nausea, weakness or headache. {{/usCountry}}

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Children and senior citizens have been advised to take extra precautions due to higher risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Separately, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has issued an advisory for livestock farmers, warning that extreme heat can reduce milk production and increase heat stress in animals. Experts advised proper ventilation, shaded shelters, regular water sprinkling, cooling systems, and adequate drinking water for dairy animals.

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