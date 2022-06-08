Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Heatwave conditions persist in Chandigarh for fourth day in row

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Chandigarh will remain high till Thursday, and a drop is likely over the weekend when light rains are expected due to Western Disturbance.
The maximum temperature in Chandigarh went down from 44°C on Monday to 43.9°C on Tuesday, five degrees above normal. (HT File)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Though the mercury level slipped below 44°C for the first time in three days, Tuesday was the fourth day in a row when the city experienced heatwave conditions. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will remain high till Thursday, and a drop is likely over the weekend when light rains are expected due to Western Disturbance (WD).

The maximum temperature went down from 44°C on Monday to 43.9°C on Tuesday, five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature meanwhile kept increasing, going up from 27.2°C on Monday to 28.6°C on Tuesday, 4.4°C above normal.

