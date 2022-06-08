Heatwave conditions persist in Chandigarh for fourth day in row

Though the mercury level slipped below 44°C for the first time in three days, Tuesday was the fourth day in a row when the city experienced heatwave conditions. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will remain high till Thursday, and a drop is likely over the weekend when light rains are expected due to Western Disturbance (WD).

The maximum temperature went down from 44°C on Monday to 43.9°C on Tuesday, five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature meanwhile kept increasing, going up from 27.2°C on Monday to 28.6°C on Tuesday, 4.4°C above normal.