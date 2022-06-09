Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heatwave enters fifth day in Chandigarh, weekend may bring relief
chandigarh news

Heatwave enters fifth day in Chandigarh, weekend may bring relief

A Western Disturbance can lead to rain in other parts of the region over the weekend, which will bring the temperature down by a couple of degrees in Chandigarh, IMD officials said
Shoppers taking refuge under an umbrella at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh. At 43.6°C, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was 4.7 degrees above normal. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The heatwave streak reached its fifth day on Wednesday amid a slight drop in the maximum temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature went down from 43.9°C on Tuesday to 43.6°C on Wednesday, 4.7 degrees above normal. As per IMD, a heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature rose from 28.6°C to 29.1°C, 4.9 degrees above normal.

While a Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the region over the weekend, chances of rain in Chandigarh will remain low. However, it can lead to rain in other parts of the region, including Himachal Pradesh, which will bring the temperature down by a couple of degrees here, IMD officials said.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 42°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 29°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP