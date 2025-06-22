Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Heatwave: J&K education dept prepones summer break to June 23

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 22, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Due to the heatwave, Jammu and Kashmir schools will have a summer break starting Monday, earlier than the planned July 1 date, as temperatures soar.

Owing to the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday declared summer break in schools from Monday. Earlier government had said that summer break will begin from July 1. The information was shared by education minister on her social media handle X.

Children trying to beat the heat on a hot day in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi //HT)
Srinagar on Saturday recorded 34.8 degree Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal. From past one week, all the weather stations in Kashmir are recording above normal day as well as night temperature. On Friday, Srinagar had witnessed highest temperature of the season 35.5 degree Celsius which was highest in June since last two decades.

As per the MeT department, Srinagar recorded 34.8 degree Celsius which is 4.6 degrees above normal. Ski resort of Gulmarg registered 25.7 degree Celsius which is 5.7 degrees above normal. Pahalgam recorded 29.6 degree Celsius which is 4.6 degrees above normal. Jammu however recorded lower temperature than Srinagar at 33 degree Celsius which is 4.6 degrees below normal temperature.

The MeT office has predicted scattered and intermittent rainfall across J&K from Monday that could bring relief from the heatwave.

