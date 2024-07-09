Heavy rain caused widespread disruption in vehicular movement as 76 roads were closed due to landslides and flooding across the state. The Mandi district was the worst affected, with 31 roads being shut, followed by Shimla with 22 roads. Roads blocked due to landslide in Nigulsari in Kinnaur, Himachal. (HT )

According to the India Meteorological Deparentert’s Shimla centre, the state received heavy rain in the last 24 hours, with Malron receiving the highest amount of 70 mm, followed by Shimla with 43.8 mm, Salapad with 39.8 mm and Kasauli with 38.2 mm.

The rain has also disrupted electricity and water supply services, with 84 places experiencing power outages and 51 places facing water supply disruptions. Shimla was worst affected, with 39 places facing water supply disruptions and 35 places experiencing power outages.

Heavy showers in the state capital also caused flooding in nullah at Panjheri near the interstate bus terminus at Tutikandi. A vehicle was damaged but there were no casualties.

The Meteorological Center has cautioned against inclement weather in the coming week.