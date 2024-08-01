Heavy rain lashes Haryana, Ambala records 141 mm

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Haryana on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday with maximum 140.8 mm rain being recorded in Ambala alone, showed the data issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A waterlogged road in Sector 66 of Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents in the northern district of the state woke up to waterlogged streets with many complaining of rainwater entering their houses and damaging belongings. Water also entered a few police stations and government offices in Ambala.

The weather department said the rain recorded in Ambala for the day was 593% in excess than normal, forcing the authorities to take urgent measures in view of another warning for “heavy to very heavy rain” for Thursday. But it did not rain.

Accompanied by officials of the civic body and public health, Ambala deputy commissioner Parth Gupta inspected the waterlogged areas in the morning to ensure early drainage of rainwater. Deputy mayor and Congress leader Rajesh Mehta hit out at the BJP government and the civic body, stating that the there was no official or leader from the ruling party to take stock of the miseries being faced amid flood-like situation.

Similarly, 132 mm rain was recorded at Charkhi Dadri, followed by 119.5 mm in Gurgaon, 95.5 mm in Mahendragarh, 94 mm in Panipat and 73.5 mm in Sonepat till 8:30 am of Thursday.

Karnal also received 38.2 mm rain, the highest since the onset of monsoon. Chandigarh saw 23.88 mm rain, while it was 39.4 mm at the Chandigarh airport, the IMD staed.

The media bulletin issued by the IMD showed that almost the whole state received rain, except for Faridabad, Palwal and Yamunanagar. Despite the rain, Karnal has the highest deficit of -62% in the seasonal rainfall (from June 1 to August 1) and is the only district in “large deficit” category, followed by Kaithal (-59%), Panchkula (-57%), Rohtak and Chandigarh (-50%) along with eight other districts in the “deficit” category.

Only Mahendragarh and Nuh districts have received rainfall in “excess” while rest of the districts, including Gurgaon, have received “normal” rainfall, the IMD said in another bulletin.

The IMD’s national centre also issued a bulletin for a “persistent flash flood threat” for the day in Fatehabad, Jind, Palwal, Rohtak, Mewat and Sonipat districts. The weathermen also issued a “flash flood risk (FFR)” till 11:30 am of Friday over the said districts and neighbourhood.