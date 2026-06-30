Heavy rainfall: IMD sounds orange alert in Himachal districts on July 2, 3

With the weather activity likely to intensify in Himachal Pradesh in coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert of heavy rainfall in Kangra and Mandi districts for July 2 and Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur for July 3.

Tourists cover themselves with umbrellas as they walk amid rain on The Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (ANI Photo)

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The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur district for July 1 and for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on July 2.

According to IMD, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from July 2.

With the intense rainfall activity, MeT department officials said that maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 4-5 days.

On Monday, rainfall was recorded at several locations in the state, including Dharamshala, Shimla, and Hamirpur.

IMD officials reported that during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 6 cm was recorded in Murari Devi, followed by Bharari (6 cm), Brahmani (5 cm), Ghaghas (5 cm), Bijahi (5 cm), Barthin (5 cm), Neri Aws (4 cm), Bharwain (3 cm), Raipur Maidan (3 cm), Sundarnagar (3 cm), Bilaspur Sadar (3 cm), Gohar (2 cm), Solan (2 cm) and Nagrota Surian (1 cm).

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the maximum temperatures remained normal in Himachal. Una was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the maximum temperatures remained normal in Himachal. Una was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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Flash flood in the Jahalma Nallah disconnects 14 panchayats in Lahaul Spiti

Shimla The Jahalma Nallah in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti was washed away following a flash flood. This was a temporary alternative route constructed by the Border Roads Organization. Water also submerged the Jobrang bridge. Consequently, the Manali-Udaipur and Pangi-Killar road routes are completely blocked.

With the road link severed, numerous vehicles, including those of tourists and locals, are stranded on both sides of the stream. The administration is monitoring the situation, but the heavy flow of water is posing a challenge to restoration.

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“The flow of water is too strong to carry out any restoration work. The machinery and raw material are in place and we will be restoring connectivity in the next 24 hours,” said Kiran Bhadana, deputy commissioner of Lahaul Spiti.

The road closure has cut off road connectivity between the rest of the state and 14 panchayats in Lahaul, as well as the remote Pangi region of Chamba.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Shivani Mehla said that over 50 tourists were stranded after the road was damaged by the swollen nallah and restoration process was underway.