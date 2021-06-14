Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heavy rainfall predicted in Punjab, Haryana from Tuesday. All details here
Heavy rainfall predicted in Punjab, Haryana from Tuesday. All details here

Punjab, Haryana weather update: Heavy rainfall is likely to be witnessed in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD predicted, adding that the rainfall will be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Punjab, Haryana rainfall prediction: Isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds have been predicted from tomorrow. (File Photo / AFP)

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to receive heavy rains throughout Tuesday (June 15) and Wednesday (June 16), according to predictions by the Met department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16.

As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rain (1-3 cm) at many places with isolated heavy rain (6-7cm) may continue over Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh during the next 48 hours. "Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) likely during this period," as per the weather agency.

"Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, light to moderate rainfall (1-5 cm) at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-12 cm) at isolated places likely during this period," as per IMD Chandigarh.

On Sunday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds lashed the adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, and Meham.

