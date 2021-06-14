Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heavy rainfall predicted in Punjab, Haryana from Tuesday. All details here
Punjab, Haryana rainfall prediction: Isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds have been predicted from tomorrow. (File Photo / AFP)
Punjab, Haryana rainfall prediction: Isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds have been predicted from tomorrow. (File Photo / AFP)
chandigarh news

Heavy rainfall predicted in Punjab, Haryana from Tuesday. All details here

Punjab, Haryana weather update: Heavy rainfall is likely to be witnessed in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD predicted, adding that the rainfall will be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:53 AM IST

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to receive heavy rains throughout Tuesday (June 15) and Wednesday (June 16), according to predictions by the Met department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16.

As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rain (1-3 cm) at many places with isolated heavy rain (6-7cm) may continue over Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh during the next 48 hours. "Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) likely during this period," as per the weather agency.

"Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, light to moderate rainfall (1-5 cm) at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-12 cm) at isolated places likely during this period," as per IMD Chandigarh.

On Sunday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds lashed the adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, and Meham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab haryana punjab rains rainfall intensity rainfall rainfall in punjab monsoon rainfall monsoon punjab weather + 7 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.