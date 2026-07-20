Heavy rains bring relief in Kashmir

Widespread rains were witnessed over Kashmir on Sunday bringing relief from the hot weather conditions across the region.

A female walks through a waterlogged path after a fresh spell of rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted more rains in the coming four days prompting advisories from the district administrations urging people and tourists to avoid venturing into water bodies or indulging in sand mining activities.

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The MeT said that Jammu division witnessed heavy rains while light to moderate rains were witnessed in the valley.

Srinagar recorded 7.6mm rains while Pahalgam in south Kashmir was lashed with 9.8 mm rains. The Srinagar city witnessed fast paced heavy rains causing water logging in various parts of the city.

The rains brought down the day temperatures by many degrees.

Srinagar city, which had witnessed highest temperature of the season at 35.9 degree Celsius on Saturday, recorded 29.2 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Similarly, Kupwara in North Kashmir recorded the highest temperature of 27.6 degree celsius on Sunday as against 35.6 degrees on Saturday.

The administration in various districts of the valley issued advisories urging people to exercise caution in view of the weather forecast.

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{{^usCountry}} “In view of the inclement weather and the forecast of heavy to intense rainfall likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir, including Srinagar district, from July 19 to 23, as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar Station, all residents are advised to exercise utmost caution. The general public, particularly those residing in Fakir Gujri, its adjoining areas, and Khonmouh, are advised not to venture near hill slopes, landslide-prone areas, or water bodies until weather conditions improve,” said additional deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Aadil Fareed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In view of the inclement weather and the forecast of heavy to intense rainfall likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir, including Srinagar district, from July 19 to 23, as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar Station, all residents are advised to exercise utmost caution. The general public, particularly those residing in Fakir Gujri, its adjoining areas, and Khonmouh, are advised not to venture near hill slopes, landslide-prone areas, or water bodies until weather conditions improve,” said additional deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Aadil Fareed. {{/usCountry}}

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Tourists and local Shikara operators were advised to suspend all activities on Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake during the period of the weather alert.

Meanwhile, the MeT department said that significant rainfall was recorded in Jammu division with Rajouri witnessing 135 mm rains, Reasi 106 mm, Katra 85 mm, Udhampur 101.6 mm, Poonch 77 mm and Batote 57.2 mm rainfall.

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