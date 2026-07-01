Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Doda’s Bhalessa, roads blocked

Heavy rains on Wednesday triggered flash floods in Kalalgisar and Seru areas of Bhalessa in Doda district which blocked some link roads, partially buried a few cars and disrupted connectivity, said officials.

Debris and mud flow across an area after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, at Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. (PTI)

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However, there were no reports of loss of life or damage to the properties

“Heavy rains caused flash floods that spilled debris onto roads in the Bhalessa area today. The continuous rainfall increased the risk of landslides and further caused road blockades at some places,” said a police officer.

The administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas, remain alert and follow official advisories until normal connectivity is restored.

The southwest monsoon has advanced into most parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, covering the entire meteorological subdivision on Wednesday, a day later than the normal onset date of June 30, the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, said on Wednesday.

According to the meteorological department (MeT), widespread rainfall was recorded across parts of the Jammu division during the past 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy weather with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places across Jammu and Kashmir from July 1 to 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy weather with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places across Jammu and Kashmir from July 1 to 4. {{/usCountry}}

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Heavy rainfall, brief intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely at a few places during this period.

From July 5 to 8, the weather is expected to remain generally hot and humid, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers scattered at many places. Brief intense heavy showers are also likely at isolated places in Jammu division.