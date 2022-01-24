Heavy snowfall brings life to standstill in Himachal; 289 roads closed in Shimla

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh since Saturday night has brought life to a standstill, particularly in tribal areas.

More than 730 roads, including four national highways, have been blocked for traffic due to the inclement weather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maximum 289 roads are closed in Shimla and 181 in Lahaul-Spiti.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang (ATR) has been closed for traffic.

The Manali-Leh highway is closed for all types of vehicles (from Solang to Sissu) due to heavy snowfall in Lahaul Valley. There is almost three feet of snow in the Valley. The weather is mostly cloudy and snowfall is continuing, he said.

Over 700 electricity transformers, mostly in Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba have been hit due to the snowfall, causing the suspension of power supply in the remote areas. Over 100 water supply schemes have also been hit.

Shimla, Manali wear white blanket

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre Report, the Atal Tunnel north-south portal has got around one feet of snowfall and it is still continuing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ATR north portal, Koksar and Sissu got 1.5-ft snowfall that is still continuing and Rohtang has got 2-ft of snow, Jalori Jot 1.2-ft snowfall, Gulaba 10 inches and tourist town Manali 3 inches.

State capital Shimla has got 6 inches of snow. All the city roads and major roads connecting upper areas of the district with the capital town are blocked for traffic, said Shimla SP Monika Bhutungru.

Many parts of the town are also without electricity since Saturday night. The famous tourist destinations of Narkanda and Kufri have around more than a foot of snow. Chopal also got 1-ft snow while Khirki experienced 2-ft snow. Chanshal Peak has got about 6-ft of snowfall.

Chail in Solan got one-ft snowfall. It is also the season’s first snowfall in Chail. In Lahaul-Spiti Koksar and Sissu near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel has got two feet of snow, Keylong got 3 inches of snow and Kaza 2 inches. Sumdo got 1.5-feet snow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakchham, Sangla and Kalpa in Kinnaur district got 5 inches of snow, Morang 3 inches, Nichar 4 inches and Pooh 2 inches.

Shikari in Mandi experienced 1.3-ft snow, Prashar lake 1-ft, Barot 4 inches and Janjheli 3 inches.

The remote Pangi valley in Chamba district got 3 inches of snow and tourist town Dalhousie 1 inch. Bharmour got 6 inches of snowfall. Triund, the trekkers’ destination, overlooking Dharamshala received heavy snowfall besides Naddi village and Dharmkot also got snowfall.

Four youth missing in Dhauladhar moutains

Four youth have gone missing in the Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Dharamshala town. They belong from villages nearby Dharamshala. They had gone on trekking near the Rising Star Hill. SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta said a rescue operation has been launched but bad weather is hampering the efforts. She said the rescue teams had been able to contact one of the missing youth as his phone was working and he said that they were stranded after a snow storm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}