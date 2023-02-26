Help govt in transforming Punjab into ‘Rangla Punjab’: Minister to NRIs

Punjab NRIs’ affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal lauded the efforts of Punjabi NRIs for infrastructure upgradation in their native villages.

The minister assured to recommend the case of upgradation of the school to high classes to cater the students of nearby villages. (HT Photo)

Dhaliwal inaugurated a state-of-the-art building constructed at the cost of about ₹1 crore for Government Smart Elementary and Middle Schools at Punnu Majara near Nawanshahar on Sunday evening. The amount was majorly contributed by the NRIs of the village.

Dhaliwal said the NRIs are well connected with their roots therefore there is need for their cooperation to transform Punjab into ‘Rangla Punjab’. “Approximately 62% of Punjab’s population resides in rural Punjab, so NRIs could play an important role by developing and adopting their native villages,” Dhaliwal said.

Appreciating the efforts of the NRIs and panchayat for transforming a dilapidated building into an ultra-modern school, he assured them of cooperation from his concerned departments of Panchayat and Rural Development, and NRIs Affairs. He also assured to recommend the case of upgradation of the school to high classes to cater the students of nearby villages, Karimpur, Gorakhpur, Jethu Majra and Bairsian.

