High alert in Jammu, security tightened; army schools shut over ‘terror strike’ intel

Following inputs of a possible terror strike to disrupt G20 meets in Jammu and Kashmir, security was beefed up in and around military installations along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Wednesday and army schools were shut as a precautionary measure.

Special operations group and CRPF personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Pathankot highway amid a high alert, on the outskirts of Jammu, on Wednesday. (PTI)

“Following intelligence inputs of a terror strike, a high alert has been sounded in all defence installations along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway. At least a dozen army schools, including in Sunjuwan and Domana besides those on the highway, were shut for the day as a precautionary measure,” said defence officials privy to the development.

Several defence installations dot the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Five soldiers were killed on April 20 after terrorists ambushed their truck in Tota Gali in Poonch district.

The Jammu-Pathankot highway has been put under constant surveillance with quick response teams (QRTs) deployed at various places.

The special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police that combats terrorists along with CRPF men has also been stationed at vantage points on the highway.

The Indian Air Force station in Satwari was also put on high alert. On June 27, 2021, two explosive-laden drones from Pakistan had crashed into an airforce station building during the early hours that left two IAF personnel injured.

The attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu, the first-ever offensive use of drones to target an Indian military facility, had set alarm bells ringing in the South Block.

The Border Security Force that guards the 198 km long Indo-Pak International Border was also put on high alert.

As per sources, Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province has witnessed heightened activity of Pakistani terrorists, who may try to infiltrate from across the border and target military installations on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

