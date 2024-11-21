High command to take a call: Sidhu on returning to active politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday hinted that he is not averse to returning to active politics again. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu addresses a press conference, in Amritsar on Thursday. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference here along with his family, Sidhu said it is the prerogative of the Congress high command.

“If the party high command wants, I am the man who always keeps his word. I never ran away. For Amritsar, I still stand by my words,” Sidhu said.

Post his one-year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case and his wife’s subsequent illness, Sidhu has been away from active politics. In 2022, the cricketer-turned-politician lost to Jeewan Jyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by 6,750 votes from Amritsar East. After that, the Sidhu family mostly remained confined in their home town Patiala.

Sidhu’s family has close ties with Amritsar. While the former cricketer was elected as MLA in the 2017 assembly election from Amritsar East, he was elected thrice as MP from Amritsar while his wife represented this segment from 2012 to 2017.

Sidhu said that he remained committed to the welfare of people who trusted and voted for him.

“Trust lies in character. Navjot Singh Sidhu doesn’t compromise on anything, that is why character and trust is intact,” he said.

Meanwhile, his wife said that she has already started meeting people of the constituency who are her ‘family’.

On Wednesday, she shared pictures on social media stating that she will meet people of Amritsar East and “try to solve their problems”.

A couple of weeks ago, she met diplomat-turned-BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at his house here. She was accompanied by her daughter Rabia Sidhu and office staff.

Sandhu shared pictures of the meeting on his social media handles with the caption: ‘A pleasure to meet with Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu at Samundri House and discuss #Amritsar related developmental issues’.