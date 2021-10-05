Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / High court bars Mohali admn from cutting trees in Majri
chandigarh news

High court bars Mohali admn from cutting trees in Majri

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana high court has posted the matter for November 1 and restrained cutting of trees within Majri area of Mohali till the next date of hearing. (Image for representational purpose (HT file))
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Mohali administration from cutting trees in Majri block area of the district.

The court acted on a plea from advocate HC Arora, who had sought quashing of auction notice inviting bids for 337 trees on shamlat land in Rampura Taprian gram panchayat in Majri block.

Under Section 30 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, a gram panchayat has the duty to plant and preserve trees on roadsides and other public lands under its control. Further, under Section 6 of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, a gram panchayat can auction only such trees standing on its shamlat land, which may be useless and surplus, the court was told. It was added that the administration, however, cannot declare useless and surplus the 337 trees of different varieties on the shamlat land.

The forest cover in Punjab is depleting, therefore, trees have to be protected, the court was told, adding that auction of such a large number of trees by a gram panchayat is a severe blow to the environment of the area concerned.

The court has posted the matter for November 1 and restrained cutting of trees within the area in question till the next date of hearing.

