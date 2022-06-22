High court restrains police from any coercive action against Jalandhar ACP
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained Punjab police from taking any coercive action against Jalandhar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sukhjinder Singh in an alleged case of abetment to suicide.
The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj passed the order acting on Singh’s plea seeking anticipatory bail.
The court asked the police to produce relevant clips/evidence based on which the trial court had dismissed his bail plea and ordered that no coercive steps should be taken against the petitioner. The case will now come up for hearing on July 15.
Singh is an accused in a case of abetment to suicide registered on May 30 under police station division number 7 in Jalandhar. The case was regarding the death of assistant sub inspector Swaran Singh, who was posted as driver with the ACP and reportedly shot himself to death with his service revolver. The complaint was filed by Swaran’s wife Ranjit Kaur, who had accused the ACP and two others of abetting the crime.
In the high court, Singh’s counsel, KS Dadwal argued that there is no attribution in the audio/video clips based on which action has been taken. There was no occasion or reason for any harassment being meted out and no such nature of harassment has been disclosed, Dadwal had argued, adding that the same also cannot be a reason to commit suicide.
