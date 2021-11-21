High drama as woman stabs herself at police station in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed as a woman stabbed herself at the Division Number 6 police station to pressurise the police to favour her in a case of immigration fraud she had filed against a travel agent. The woman also brandished a knife on the neck of her four-year-old son and threatened the police that she would kill him too, if they did not file a report in her favour.

When women police officers tried to intervene, the woman hit them too and also tore the uniform of a woman constable.The woman, Babita Singh of Kaind village, was arrested.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of constable Harpreet Kaur. Kaur stated that the woman turned up at the police station and asked for ASI Sethi Kumar. As the ASI was not present at the police station, she asked the woman to wait for a while. All of a sudden, the woman brandished a knife on the neck of her son and threatened to kill him if the police did not favour her in the investigation.

Two women police officers rescued the child, but the woman stabbed herself with the knife. Then, they nabbed the woman and rushed her to hospital for treatment.

ASI Kumar stated that the woman had lodged a complaint of immigration fraud against a travel agent. In her complaint, the travel agent had agreed to pay the money. He was supposed to come on Saturday, but the woman came a day before to pressurise the police.

He added that a case has been registered against the woman under Sections 291 (continuance to nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.The woman has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court.

