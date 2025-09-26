High moisture content in paddy worries farmers, traders in Punjab

High moisture content in paddy produce arriving at purchase centres across Punjab has become a matter of concern for farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents) this kharif marketing season. Official data reveals that 9,000 MT of paddy has been procured at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The moisture content in the grain is being recorded from 18-22% against the permissible limit of 17%, officials said.

As per officials in the agriculture department, the harvesting of an unripe crop was the main reason behind the high moisture levels in the grain.

Jalandhar district agriculture chief Jaswinder Singh said the unfavourable weather conditions at the time of harvesting have added to the farmers’s worries. “We are asking farmers not to harvest the crop till it matures adequately,” he said.

A Nakodar-based commission agent Parneet Singh said the procurement agencies were harassing both farmers and commission agents over moisture content. “Farmers who brought paddy with high moisture are not being allowed to dry their produce in the grain markets. Moreover, the department and procurement agencies resort to stringent action if commission agents are found unloading such produce in the market,” said Singh.

This is for the first time that moisture level has become such a big trouble for every stakeholder, he claimed.

Manjit Singh, a farmer, said it is difficult for farmers to bring down moisture levels in the grain as the temperatures in morning and evening hours have also dropped. “The bulk of produce is yet to reach the grain markets as harvesting has started picking pace only now. The Centre and procurement agencies should increase the permissible limit of moisture content as farmers tend to resort to distress selling during such a situation. They also end up getting rates far below the minimum support price (MSP),” he said.

In Tarn Taran, Satnam Singh, a farmer from Manochahal village said government agencies themselves are hesitant to initiate the procurement. “They are not even purchasing the produce having moisture 17% or below. We have taken up the issue with the deputy commissioner,” he said.

District mandi officer Harjot Singh, however, refuted the claims. He said, “Grains meeting the set conditions are being purchased.” As per officials, approximately 600 tonnes of produce has been purchased by the government agencies in Tarn Taran.

In Amritsar 9,000 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured by the government agencies so far, as per the district mandi officer Amandeep Singh. Angez Singh, a commission agent at Bhagtanwala Mandi Amritsar, which is the largest grain market of Majha region, said some farmers whose produce do not meet the condition, are ready to sell the produce at low price.