chandigarh news

High-tech LED traffic lights inaugurated in Mohali

Set up at a cost of ₹5 lakh, the high-intensity LED lights are complemented by glowing direction panels, providing better visibility at night, especially amid fog in winter
Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu with senior MC officials after inaugurating the new LED traffic lights near IISER, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art LED traffic lights near IISER on Airport Road.

Set up at a cost of 5 lakh, the high-intensity LED lights are complemented by glowing direction panels, providing better visibility at night, especially amid fog in winter.

The mayor said the equipment had been installed here as part of a pilot project, which will be followed by phased installation on all main and internal roads of the city. These will replace the existing round-shape lights and will be visible from a long distance.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, commissioner Kamal Garg, superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar and executive engineer Kamaljit Singh were also present on the occasion.

