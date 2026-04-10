Himachal: 3 Punjab men arrested for stabbing pvt bus crew

Kangra police have arrested three persons from Punjab for allegedly stabbing crew members of private luxury buses heading from Bir-Billing in Kangra district to Delhi. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Thural area of Kangra district. According to police officials, the incident took place in Thural near Chulla when a black Thar began obstructing the movement of one of the buses, preventing it from overtaking. The Thar driver suddenly stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road and abruptly reversed, ramming it into the bus.

The accused have been identified as Nishan Pal (46), a resident of Sagla village in Hoshiarpur district, Balvinder Singh (45) and Alish (21), both residents of Pathankot.

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“When the bus conductor got down to enquire about the incident, one of the SUV occupants attacked him with a knife. Meanwhile, another bus following behind also stopped, and when its conductor came forward to intervene, he too was attacked with a knife by the same person. The conductor of the third bus also reached the spot and was similarly attacked,” police officials said.

Police said that three persons were present in the Thar vehicle, all residents of Punjab. “After some time, one of the occupants took out a pistol and started brandishing it in the air, threatening to kill everyone present at the spot,” they added.

Local shopkeepers informed the police, following which a team reached the spot and overpowered the accused. The injured were immediately shifted to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Nishan Pal (46), a resident of Sagla village in Hoshiarpur district, Balvinder Singh (45) and Alish (21), both residents of Pathankot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Nishan Pal (46), a resident of Sagla village in Hoshiarpur district, Balvinder Singh (45) and Alish (21), both residents of Pathankot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351(2), 118(1), 352, 3(5) and 109(1) of the BNS, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351(2), 118(1), 352, 3(5) and 109(1) of the BNS, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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