Himachal amends industrial policy, to provide more incentives

The Himachal Pradesh government has amended the industrial policy in the state to provide new incentives to the industries. “The government has made important changes in the State Industrial Policy, 2019,” said a government spokesman here today.

He said the state government had notified the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 on August 16, 2019, to provide incentives, concessions and facilities for the promotion of investment in the state. Major incentives include 50 per cent subsidy towards the cost of detailed project report, 3 per cent interest subvention, 50 per cent assistance for transportation of plant and machinery, 3.5 per cent transport subsidy, 50 per cent assistance for quality certification, 25 per cent assistance for setting up of effluent treatment plant, 50-90 per cent net SGST reimbursement etc. for MSME, large and anchor enterprises.

He said on the basis of demand raised by industrialists and field offices, the state government today made some major changes in the state industrial policy. It redefined anchor enterprises as the first industrial enterprise in a notified industrial area or the first such unit outside an industrial area in a particular development block of a district with a minimum fixed capital investment.

Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of ₹200 crore and employing a minimum of 200 bona fide Himachalis would fall under Category A. Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of ₹150 crore and employing minimum 150 bona fide Himachalis would fall under Category B.

Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of ₹100 crore and employing a minimum of 100 bona fide Himachalis would fall under Category C.

He said that cost accountants were also included in the definition of consultant.

The spokesperson said that new development blocks Naina Devi Ji, Bali Chowki, Dhanotu, Nihri, Churag, Totu, Kupvi, Kothkhai, Tilordhar were added in category B areas of the state. Skill development centre, health infrastructure, hospital, common effluent treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, distribution of universally designed, consumer products and accessories for general use of persons with disabilities are also included in the list of specified categories of service activities, he added.

