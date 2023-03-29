Himachal backtracks on water cess after Sukhu’s meeting with Mann

With an aim to discuss inter-state issues, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met his Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his residence in Chandigarh.

Punjab and Himachal chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the media after their interaction to discuss inter-state issues. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media after their interaction, Mann and Sukhu clarified that cess will not be imposed on hydropower projects, adding that the issue will be settled in the subsequent meetings between the two states. Sukhu said Haryana’s rights will also be protected.

It needs mention that the hill state had on March 16 passed the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydro Generation Bill in the legislative assembly, aiming to raise ₹4,000 crore by imposing a cess on 172 projects. Later on March 22, the Punjab legislative assembly unanimously passed a resolution that no money will be paid to Himachal in terms of water cess.

Sukhu who reached the capital city on Bhagwant Mann’s invitation said both the states will meet once in every 10-15 days to settle inter-state matters amicably, adding that deadline for handing over Shanan power project to Himachal Pradesh ends in March 2024 and the two states will work out the modalities. Sukhu added that some issues related to power generation at the Bhakra Beas Management Board project will be settled soon.

Mann, meanwhile, said the two states will jointly work on developing Pathankot to Dalhousie as a tourist destination. The Punjab government has already framed a policy for promoting tourism covering water tourism. The Punjab-Himachal border is home to a number of water bodies including lakes and reservoirs.