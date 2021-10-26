Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal BJP expels 11 more office-bearers in poll-bound Jubbal Kotkhai
Himachal BJP expels 11 more office-bearers in poll-bound Jubbal Kotkhai

The office-bearers from the block and district units of the BJP have been expelled for six years for anti-party activities
BJP rebels taking out a procession to protest the denial of the party ticket to Chetan Bragta in Jubbal-Kotkhai recently. The assembly byelection is to be held on October 30. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 04:32 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Barely four days before the byelections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled 11 more office-bearers of its Jubbal-Kotkhai unit, where rebel candidate Chetan Bragta is posing a challenge to party nominee Neelam Saraik. The office-bearers from the block and district units of the BJP have been expelled for anti-party activities.

Those expelled are Mahavir Jhagta, Inder Chauhan, Surinder Dhaulta, Krishan Chand Manta, Virender Chauhan, Narendra Chauhan, Ashok Chauhan, Nikkam Singh Baltu, Balbir Thakur Prince, Shyam Sharma and Mohinder Jhagta.

District unit chief Ajay Shyam said the 11 office-bearers have been expelled from the party for six years.

So far, the BJP has expelled 41 workers from block units of its youth body, BJYM, and women’s wing Mahila Morcha.

No scope for returning: State BJP chief

The block unit of the party resigned soon after the BJP denied the ticket to Chetan Bragta and preferred Neelam Saraik over him. The party expelled seven office-bearers of the Mahila Morcha on October 23.

“All those who have been expelled will not be taken back in the party fold,” state party chief Suresh Kashyap said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“The BJP is a disciplined party and the workers are the backbone of the party. But anti-party activities will not be tolerated at any cost in the party,” he said, adding that the party’s Himachal affairs in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon have time and again warned the dissidents.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
