chandigarh news

Himachal BJP expels Jubbal Kotkhai block unit president, 12 office-bearers

Expelled for six years for resigning from block unit on October 15 in support of rebel candidate Chetan Bragta in run-up to October 30 byelection
Supporters of rebel candidate Chetan Bragta (garlanded) taking out a rally in his support in Jubbal Kotkhai constituency. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has expelled 13 office-bearers of the Jubbal-Kotkhai block unit, including its president Gopal Javeik and general secretary Satish Pirta, for six years for anti-party activities.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said the party has taken note of the anti-party activities of the leaders and their primary membership stands cancelled.

The expelled leaders had resigned from the Jubbal-Kotkhai BJP block unit on October 15 in support of Chetan Bragta, the former state convener of party’s IT cell and son of deceased legislator Narinder Bragta whose demise necessitated the byelection.

Chetan Bragta had rebelled after the party chose Neelam Saraik as it nominee and is contesting the byelection as an independent candidate. The denial of ticket also triggered a rebellion in party and the entire Jubbal-Kotkhai unit had resigned.

The other leaders expelled include Yashveer Justa, state executive member; Ankush Chauhan, district president Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Mahasu; Sushil Kadsholi, district BJYM general secretary, Mahasu; Sandeep Gangta, state executive member, BJYM; Ravinder Chauhan, special invitee member, Mahasu; and Ashok Justa, vice-president, Jubbal-Kotkhai block BJP.

Besides, Devinder Shyam, vice-president of the Mahasu BJP; Ramprakash Gaitha, vice-president, Jubbal-Kotkhai block; and block executive members Chetan Kadeik, Rajesh Chauhan and Anil Kalta are among those shown the door by the party.

Bragta’s entering the poll fray has made the byelection in Jubbal-Kotkhai a triangular contest. He would not only harm the BJP’s prospects but is likely to give a tough fight, riding on the sympathy wave.

