Himachal board exams from March 3

The annual board exams for classes 10 and 12 of Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB) will begin from March 3, informed board chairman Rajesh Sharma on Saturday. According to Himachal board chairman special centres will be set up to complete the evaluation work on a war footing. The board is trying to declare the results by April 30. (File)

“The regular and State Open School (HPSOS) examinations for Class 10 and 12 will begin simultaneously on March 3. This time, the board has not only decided to conduct exams on time but has also made historic changes to the question paper format in the interest of students,” he said during a press conference.

Practical examinations will be held between February 20 and 28. The board will soon provide roll numbers and admit cards to all schools through an online portal.

He informed that A,B and C series will have same questions but they will be shuffled. “Students argued that some series contained very difficult questions, while others were too easy. To address this problem, the board has decided that the questions in all three series will now be exactly the same. The only difference will be that the order of the questions will be changed (question shuffling).”

Sharma further said that this time, 20% of the total marks will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), adding that model question papers and a detailed question bank have been made available on the Board’s official website, allowing them to familiarise themselves with the changed format of the examination in advance.

The education board has set an ambitious target of declaring the exam results in record time this year. According to Dr Rajesh Sharma, special centres will be set up to complete the evaluation work on a war footing. The board is trying to declare the results by April 30, 2026.

“All examination centres will be monitored directly from Dharamshala headquarters through CCTV cameras. Special flying squads have been deployed for sensitive and hyper-sensitive centers,” said Sharma.