Shimla: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred and posted 34 bureaucrats, including 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 16 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers, with immediate effect.

Among the HPAS officers, Shilpi Beakta (2012 batch) has been posted as additional secretary (public works department) and will also hold the additional charge of secretary, state election commission. (File)

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Under the new orders, Dr Abhishek Jain (2002 batch), serving as adviser (regulatory reforms) in New Delhi and holding the portfolios of principal secretary (finance, planning, jal shakti vibhag, and technical education), has been assigned the additional charge of financial commissioner (appeals).

Sudesh Kumar Mokhta (2010 batch), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed secretary (cooperation). Amarjeet Singh (2010 batch) has been relieved of the cooperation department and will now function as secretary (town and country planning and housing), while continuing to hold the additional charge of secretary (home).

Torul S Raveesh (2016 batch) has been transferred as director of land records after serving in state industrial corporations. Rahul Jain (2019 batch) has been appointed managing director of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and Mahila Vikas Nigam, and he will also continue to hold additional charge as registrar of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry and Administrator of Manav Bharati University.

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{{^usCountry}} The reshuffle introduces significant changes at the district and municipal levels. Rajdeep Singh (2021 batch) has been posted as commissioner, Municipal Corporation Solan, replacing Ekta Kapta (HPAS), who has been shifted as additional director, medical education and research. For district development roles, Priyanshu Khati (2022 batch) has been appointed additional deputy commissioner (development), Mandi; Ishant Jaswal (2021 batch) has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (development), Una; and Rupinder Kaur (2021 batch) has been appointed additional deputy commissioner (development), Bilaspur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reshuffle introduces significant changes at the district and municipal levels. Rajdeep Singh (2021 batch) has been posted as commissioner, Municipal Corporation Solan, replacing Ekta Kapta (HPAS), who has been shifted as additional director, medical education and research. For district development roles, Priyanshu Khati (2022 batch) has been appointed additional deputy commissioner (development), Mandi; Ishant Jaswal (2021 batch) has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (development), Una; and Rupinder Kaur (2021 batch) has been appointed additional deputy commissioner (development), Bilaspur. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the HPAS officers, Shilpi Beakta (2012 batch) has been posted as additional secretary (public works department) and will also hold the additional charge of secretary, state election commission. She replaces Surjeet Singh (2012 batch), who has been transferred from his role as secretary, state election commission, to serve as additional district magistrate (development)-cum-project director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Kullu.

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