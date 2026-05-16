Himachal civic body elections: Campaigning hits crescendo as Cong, BJP make last-ditch efforts

Solan witnessed hig-voltage political activity on the last day of campaigning of the civic polls on Friday as both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified efforts to woo voters ahead of the May 17 polls.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an election campaign in Solan on Friday. (HT Photo)

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Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Hamirpur member of Parliamanent from BJP, Anurag Thakur, spearheaded campaign activities for their respective parties.

Elections to 51 urban local bodies, comprising four municipal corporations (MCs) in Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala and Palampur, along with 25 municipal councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats, is scheduled on May 17.

The MC elections will be contested with party symbol, while the municipal council and nagar panchayats polls will not be contested without.

Addressing the people, the CM, who was accompanied by other party leaders, said some rural areas were merged when the Solan MC was established. However, if people of these areas wish to be excluded from the municipality limits, they will be de-merged from the corporation’s territory following the elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the overhead wires in the market area of Solan town would be relocated underground, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the overhead wires in the market area of Solan town would be relocated underground, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Stepping up his criticism on the Opposition over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Sukhu accused the saffron party for not supporting the state government in the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stepping up his criticism on the Opposition over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Sukhu accused the saffron party for not supporting the state government in the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When the RDG was discontinued, we called a special assembly session and asked BJP legislators to support . We were even ready to approach the Centre with them, but they didn’t stand with us. Even when disaster struck Himachal, they were not with us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the RDG was discontinued, we called a special assembly session and asked BJP legislators to support . We were even ready to approach the Centre with them, but they didn’t stand with us. Even when disaster struck Himachal, they were not with us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about the work done by his government, Sukhu said, “We have brought reforms in the education sector as well. Our government schools will become the best schools. In the near future, Himachal will be at the top in the education sector. We are here to serve you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the work done by his government, Sukhu said, “We have brought reforms in the education sector as well. Our government schools will become the best schools. In the near future, Himachal will be at the top in the education sector. We are here to serve you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Accusing the BJP for rising fuel prices, he said while petrol and diesel prices are being hiked, the Prime Minister has advised austerity, which may lead to a decline in revenue generation. Sukhu pointed out that public spending is essential as increased purchase leads to higher GST collections, which in turn generates revenue for the government.

Sukhu said the hike in fuel prices will directly impact every citizen, urging the public to think carefully before casting their vote in the municipal corporation polls.

BJP will register victory in all MCs: Anurag

BJP MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, during poll campaign in Solan on Friday. (HT Photo)

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Similarly, MP Anurag Thakur flayed the Congress government in the state, accusing it of making false promises.

“Congress made big promises, but it is surrounded by allegations. They gave hollow guarantees to the people but failed to fulfil them. Youth are upset over unemployment. People now have an opportunity to wake them up,” Thakur said.

“Congress will be swept away in the Municipal Corporation elections. For the last three years, people have been facing the consequences of the failures of the present state government,” he further said.

He exuded confidence about his party’s victory in these and upcoming polls in the state.

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