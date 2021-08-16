Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM announces 6% DA for govt staff, pensioners
chandigarh news

Himachal CM announces 6% DA for govt staff, pensioners

Increases edible oil subsidy for BPL families besides announcing ₹15 crore for Mandi municipal corporation to carry out development works
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Artistes of the Sutradhar Kala Sangam performing a traditional dance during the Independence Day function in Kullu. (Aqil Khan/HT)

With an eye on the byelections due in three assembly segments and a parliamentary constituency, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced 6% dearness allowance for state government employees.

Presiding over the state-level Independence Day function in his hometown, Mandi, on Sunday, Thakur announced the 6% DA for state government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021. This decision will provide financial benefits amounting to 450 crore to employees and pensioners.

Also read: Peace in Afghanistan, won’t harm anyone. What have Taliban said so far

The chief minister also announced the enhancement in subsidy being provided to below poverty line and above poverty line families on edible oil from the existing 10 a litre to 30 a litre to BPL card holders and from 5 to 10 a litre to APL card holders for the next four months. This will benefit 18.71 lakh card holders.

The chief minister said 15 crore will be given to the Mandi municipal corporation for development works.

This was the first time that neither the state level nor the district level function was held at the Ridge in Shimla.

State power minister Sukhram Chaudhary presided over the district-level function at DAV College, Kotkhai. The Jubbal Kotkhai assembly seat fell vacant after the death of former horticulture minister Narendra Bragta in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP