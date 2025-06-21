Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Himachal CM dedicates multiple development projects in Solan

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 21, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed office of excise and taxation department, built at a cost of ₹2.27 crore

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the model career centre at Jatoli, constructed at a cost of 5.32 crore, in Solan, aiming to help youth with providing employment-related information and guidance.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kandaghat in Solan district on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kandaghat in Solan district on Friday. (HT Photo)

Besides, this career centre will also offer services such as counselling, skill mapping, preparation for interviews and timely updates on employment openings in both the government and private sectors.

In addition, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed office of excise and taxation department, built at a cost of 2.27 crore. The CM also opened the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre of the Solan municipal corporation, set up at a cost of 44.99 lakh. The ABC Centre will play a key role in controlling the stray dog population through scientific methods. The CM also dedicated to the people of the area, the Solan Vatika (Park), developed at a cost of 53 lakh.

CM kicks off Shoolini Fair

CM Sukhu also kicked off the three-day long state-level Shoolini Fair at Solan.

The CM participated in the festivities by offering prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people of the state. He shouldered the palanquin and joined the ‘shobha yatra’.

