Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Himachal CM flags off state contingent for national ice skating c’ship

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 23, 2025 06:20 PM IST

Sukhu said that to encourage athletes, the state government has also increased diet money and was also facilitating better travel facilities

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a contingent of 60 players, who would be participating in national level ice skating championship to be held in Dehradun from June 25 to June 28 from his official residence Oak Over on Monday.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
The CM extended his best wishes to the players.

Sukhu said that to encourage athletes, the state government has also increased diet money and was also facilitating better travel facilities. Athletes now receive AC three tiers train fares for the journey upto 200 kilometers and economy class air fares for longer distances.

He said that these facilities aim to promote greater participation in sports and provide modern amenities which would help the younger generation to stay away from drug abuses and embrace a healthier lifestyle by participating in the sports activities.

Follow Us On