Himachal CM: Health institutions to have rooftop solar system

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directions for the installation of rooftop solar systems on various buildings of institutions under the health department. He said doing so in a phased manner would promote green energy and also help save money. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

He said the state’s annual energy consumption is about 13,000 million units and the target is to meet more than 90% of this requirement through renewable energy sources.

The state government has set a target to install solar energy projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts in the state within the next two years. At present, the 32-megawatt Pekhubela solar power project, the 5-megawatt Bhanjal project and the 10-megawatt Aghlaur solar power project were already producing electricity.

Besides, Green Panchayat Programme is also there under which 500-kilowatt ground-mounted solar power projects would be set up in all panchayats. The first phase of approval has been given to install 500-kilowatt solar plants in 24 gram panchayats and the work has already started in 16 panchayats. The programme aims to generate a total of 150 megawatts of solar power. Under this scheme, 20% of the revenue earned from the electricity produced would be used by the state government to provide financial assistance to orphaned children and widows in the concerned panchayats.