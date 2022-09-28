Himachal CM hits out at Congress in its bastion Rohru

Launching a scathing attack on Congress in its backyard Rohru assembly segment of Shimla district, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the grand old party was leaderless and issueless both at the Centre and in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People of the state have made up their minds to once again bring the BJP government back to power like in Uttarakhand, Haryana, UP and Goa. Congress is a sinking ship, the chief minister said addressing a public meeting under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme.

Chief Minister said that the nation was today led by a strong and able leader in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that there were times when the world rarely noticed Indian leadership on the world stage, but with PM Modi leading the nation, the focus has shifted to Indian leadership. He said that the world saw the effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest vaccination campaign in the world was carried out successfully.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur said that the construction of the Lord Ram temple was possible due to strong leadership. He said that security, sovereignty and integrity were the top priority of PM, and he gave a befitting reply to every misadventure and nefarious design of the enemies. Referring to the development in the Rohru area, the CM said that the state government has spent ₹125 crores on the construction of roads and bridges and ₹250 crores on various Jal Shakti Schemes.

Later, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹29.65 crore for the Rohru assembly constituency.

Urban development and law minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the state, during the last 75 years, has made spectacular growth in all spheres of development, and credit goes to the hardworking and honest people of the state. State BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap was also present on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}