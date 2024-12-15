Menu Explore
Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth 31 crore in Himachal’s Nalagarh

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 16, 2024 06:10 AM IST

He inaugurated a drinking water scheme for the villages of Mittian, Behli, Khaller and adjoining areas, built at a cost of ₹7.24 crore

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects worth 31 crore in the Nalagarh assembly constituency of Solan district.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)

He inaugurated a drinking water scheme for the villages of Mittian, Behli, Khaller and adjoining areas, built at a cost of 7.24 crore. Seven tube wells constructed at a cost of 5.22 crore for Nalagarh were also inaugurated along with improvement projects for drinking water schemes in various areas of Nalagarh.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stones of three bridges, including the Kotla Kalan Bridge, Retar Khad Bridge and the Bhatauli Khad, to be constructed at a cost of 5.77 crore, 4.44 crore 3.51 crore, respectively.

The CM said that the state government was committed to the development of the Nalagarh assembly constituency and assured that no financial constraint would halt the progress and development of the area. He said that the present government prioritises uniform development across the state and was making every possible effort for the welfare of its citizens.

Sukhu flagged off two ambulances donated to the district red cross society. He expressed gratitude to the donors for their generous contributions and honoured them for their noble gestures.

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa expressed gratitude to the CM. He said that the CM has a special affection for the people of Nalagarh and under his visionary leadership the state would forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

