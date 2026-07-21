Himachal CM launches digital placement portal for technical edu students

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched a digital platform portal aimed at connecting the students, technical institutions and employers through a unified system to streamline the placement and recruitment process in Himachal.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

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The portal — “Takniki Rozgar Setu” — would serve as an effective link between aspiring youth and industry, ensuring better access to employment opportunities for students pursuing technical education, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the state government is committed to creating a robust ecosystem for skill development and employment generation.

The portal has been designed as a comprehensive digital platform where students can build their profiles, showcase their skill sets, upload details of training and certifications, discover job opportunities, apply online and track their placement status. The initiative would empower students by providing them direct access to employment opportunities and industry requirements.

Employers can register on the portal, post vacancies, review eligible candidates, initiate the hiring process and inform the department about successful recruitments. The integrated system would facilitate transparent and efficient interactions between employers and job seekers while reducing procedural delays in the recruitment process.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that 164 institutions, including 136 industrial training institutes, 18 polytechnics, five engineering colleges and five pharmacy colleges have been registered under this portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that 164 institutions, including 136 industrial training institutes, 18 polytechnics, five engineering colleges and five pharmacy colleges have been registered under this portal. {{/usCountry}}

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