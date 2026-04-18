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Himachal CM, ministers, MLAs take six-month pay cut amid fiscal crunch

Move part of efforts to face challenges arising from the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:57 pm IST
By Shailee Dogra
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Moving toward a policy of financial prudence, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday issued a formal notification regarding the temporary deferment of salaries for the chief minister, cabinet ministers, and members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) for six months.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who announced the deferment during his annual budget presentation, described the state’s economic situation as one of “extraordinary financial challenges.” (HT file photo)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who announced the deferment during his annual budget presentation, described the state’s economic situation as one of “extraordinary financial challenges.”

According to the official notification, the deferment follows a tiered structure: 50% of the chief minister’s salary will be withheld, while the deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers, Speaker, and deputy Speaker will see a 30% deferment. For all other MLAs, the deferment is set at 20%.

This move is part of a broader effort to manage the state’s finances and navigate the fiscal challenges arising from the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre, following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission. The RDG was traditionally provided to states like Himachal Pradesh to bridge the gap between their limited revenue-earning capacity—restricted by hilly terrain and ecological protections—and their high expenditure on public services. The 16th Finance Commission, however, has moved away from these routine grants, citing a need for states to reduce their dependence on central aid and curb high “committed expenditures” like salaries and pensions. For Himachal Pradesh, this translates to an estimated annual loss of over 8,000 crore, a staggering blow for a state already burdened by debt exceeding 1 lakh crore.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM, ministers, MLAs take six-month pay cut amid fiscal crunch
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM, ministers, MLAs take six-month pay cut amid fiscal crunch
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